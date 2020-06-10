Following up on an earlier announcement, Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) formally ink a deal to expand their global alliance and leverage complementary strengths in midsize pickup trucks and commercial and electric vehicles.

The two automakers will make electric vehicles, commercial vehicles and for autonomous driving vehicles together, although the agreement does not involve cross-ownership.

As part of the cooperation agreement, Ford will build new electric vehicles for Europe starting in 2023, based on Volkswagen's modular electric drive toolkit. For commercial vehicles, Volkswagen will build a city van, a one-ton cargo van engineered by Ford and a medium pickup truck build on the Ford Ranger platform in 2022.

The companies expect the alliance to enhance ownership experiences for current and future customers by more rapidly innovating vehicle offerings, incorporating relevant new technologies, delivering better utility and offering more model choices. They anticipate continued growth in global industry demand for commercial vehicles and for high-performing electric vehicles to add valuable scale to their individual product portfolios.

During the lifecycles of the products, the companies expect to produce up to a combined 8M units of the medium pickup truck and commercial vans included in the relationship.

