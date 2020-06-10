"The amendments allow DiamondRock to stay in compliance with all of its loan requirements and provide flexibility to pursue opportunistic investments during this period of dislocation," said President and CEO Mark W. Brugger.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH ) finalizes an amendment to the credit agreement for its $400M revolving credit facility and $350M unsecured term loan and the credit agreement for its $50M unsecured term loan.

Waiver of existing quarterly-tested financial covenants beginning in Q2 2020 through the Q1 2021;

After the end of the covenant relief period, certain quarterly-tested financial covenants are modified to make compliance easier through Q4 2021;

Certain restrictions during the covenant relief period, including on share repurchases and dividend and distribution payments exceeding 100% of taxable net income, and new covenants limiting incurrence of additional debt, asset sales, and discretionary capex, and requiring certain mandatory repayments; and

During the relief period, acquisitions of encumbered hotels are permitted, subject to a $300M limitation, and acquisitions of unencumbered hotels are permitted subject to partial repayment of the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility or funded with junior capital.