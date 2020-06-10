Citing higher adoption rates, Bernstein raises Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $157 to $228.

Analyst Zane Chrane sees particular strength "among enterprise customers where we expect reduced churn and stronger future expansion."

Chrane expects Zoom to report an "upside surprise" in earnings and revenue for the rest of the fiscal year, but he notes the "significant uncertainty around consumer renewal rates.

Bernstein maintains an Outperform rating on Zoom, which has Neutral Quant, SA Author's, and Wall St. Analysts ratings.