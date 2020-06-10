RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has filed an application with the Ministry of Health in Russia seeking sign-off for a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Yeliva (opaganib) in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled study will enroll 270 subjects with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who are receiving supplemental oxygen. They will be randomized 1:1 to receive either opaganib or placebo on top of standard-of-care treatment.

The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients requiring mechanical ventilation by day 14. Preliminary data should be available when ~100 participants have been evaluated for the primary objective.

The trial will include sites across Europe in addition to Russia and other countries.

Opaganib inhibits an enzyme called sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) which blocks the synthesis of a lipid-signaling molecule called sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) that promotes cancer cell growth and pathological inflammation.