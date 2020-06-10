In a leaked email, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says that he wants to bring the Semi commercial truck to volume production

Musk indicated that production of the battery and powertrain will take place in the Gigafactory in Nevada, with most of the other work taking place in other locations.

In C-suite news, Tesla VP of Business Development Robin Ren has reportedly left the company after helping with the company's efforts in Shanghai.

Earlier today, Wedbush talked up Tesla's potential in China.

Shares of Tesla are up 5.52% premarket to $992.50 and are less than 1% away from cracking the $1,000 barrier.

