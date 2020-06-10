Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) names long-time director Roger H. Ballou chairman and adds John C. Gerspach, Jr., and Rajesh "Nat" Natarajan to the board.

Bruce K. Anderson, Kenneth R. Jensen, and former chairman Robert A. Minicucci completed their board service and didn't stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting yesterday.

Gerspach was most recently Citigroup CFO (from 2009 to 2019).

Natarajan has served as executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Ancestry.com since February 2017. Before that, he served as senior vice president and chief information security and fraud officer at Intuit.