Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announces new positive data from its long-term NURTURE study evaluating Spinraza (nusinersen) in presymptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

At data cutoff in February which includes almost an additional year of follow-up, all treated patients (n=25; median age: 3.8 years) were alive and remained permanent ventilation-free. All children who have been able to walk independently have maintained their ability to do so.

No new safety signals have been reported.

The open-label study has been extended for another three years.

Related ticker: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)