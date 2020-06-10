Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has priced $1B of 0.375% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2026, with an initial purchasers option of an additional $150M of the notes.

Closing date is June 12 and is expected to result in ~$986.8M in net proceeds.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2020.

The company intends to use ~$116.5M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Previously: Okta announces $1B convertible senior notes offering (June 8)