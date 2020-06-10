Heartland Financial USA's (NASDAQ:HTLF) Arizona Bank & Trust subsidiary agrees to purchase Johnson Bank's Arizona operations, which had $362M of deposits and $186M of loans as of March 31, 2020.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; expects transaction to be completed in Q4 2020.

Johnson Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson Financial Group; Johnson Insurance Services is not a part of the transaction.

After completing the acquisition of Johnson Bank’s four Arizona branches and the previously announced acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. in Levelland, TX, Heartland will have total assets over $15B with 144 full-service banking locations operating in 12 states.