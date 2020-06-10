The airline sector is on watch today after JPMorgan warns on the autumn of discontent upcoming for the sector as labor costs factor in. The jarring note from JP arrives after a hot stretch for airline shares in their recovery bid.

Analyst Jamie Baker "We do not believe the current pace of equity ascent can be potentially maintained for much longer, for four reasons. First, TSA recovery rates are likely to moderate this fall as corporate demand inadequately backfills pent-up summer leisure travel. Second, valuation (a term that hasn’t been a significant part of our lexicon as of late) is beginning to stretch for some. Third, Treasury loan decisions are believed to be imminent, and may prove the last easily identifiable near-term catalyst, potentially followed by dilutive equity raises. Lastly, to the extent that bolstered summer schedules helped stoke the recent rally, we worry as to the market’s reaction should airlines begin trimming autumnal schedules once they become responsible for labor costs (recall the government is effectively picking up the tab for wages) and furlough activity crescendos."

The firm lowers JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Underweight from Neutral and drops United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Neutral from Overweight. Price target changes include Overweight-rated Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to $43 from $54, Neutral-rated Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to $34 from $40, Underweight-rated Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to $45 to $41.