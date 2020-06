Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) are down 9.88% in premarket action after reporting soft Q1 results and tipping that sales productivity for re-opened stores in Q2 is roughly 75% in the U.S. and Canada and 70% in Europe of last year's levels.

The company says it expects a sales decrease in Q2 similar to the 52% drop in Q1.

Guess is continuing to postpone any decision on paying out a dividend.

Previously: Guess EPS misses by $0.90, misses on revenue (June 10)