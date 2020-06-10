Amazon, Goldman offering small business credit lines - CNBC

Small businesses selling on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) e-commerce platform will receive invitations from Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) Marcus brand for revolving credit lines.

The credit lines will have a fixed annual interest rate of between 6.99% and 20.99%, according to CNBC sources.

Small businesses will see the offer appear in Amazon's Seller Central section and can apply through a two-step process.

The Amazon-Goldman tie-up has been in development for two years. At one point, Amazon considered creating an online small business lending marketplace with Goldman as one of several lenders.

With the permission of sellers, Goldman will use revenue data during the approval process. Amazon won't have access to the qualification data.

Amazon has offered term loans for years. In 2019, the tech giant loaned over $1B to 14,000 US-based sellers.