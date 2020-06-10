Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) inks agreement for the purchase and sale of 3,902,440 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), at a purchase price of $2.05/ADS, in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of ~$8M. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares.

Concurrently in a private placement, the company will also issue and sell unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,951,220 ADSs.

The four and one-half years warrants will have an exercise price of $2.50/ADS.

Net proceeds will be used for funding clinical trials, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 12.