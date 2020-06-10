Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is lower in early trading after posting a detailed business update.

Much of the focus of investors is on China, where SBUX says comparable sales were down 21% in May. Comparable sales were down 43% in the U.S. during the month, while Starbucks notes that 91% of its stores in the region were open at the end of May. Adding it all up, Starbucks expects FQ3 EPS of -$0.70 to -$0.55 and FQ4 EPS of $0.15 to $0.40 (consensus estimates aren't applicable).

Looking down the road, the rush of mobile order business is leading Starbucks to consider some structural changes to the cafe business. Keep an eye on that development.

SEC Form 8-K