An Australian indigenous group says it is suspending ties with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) after the iron ore miner recently blasted two ancient sacred caves as part of a mine expansion.

"The blasting activity in Juukan Gorge by Rio Tinto exposes a broken relationship with the Puutu Kunti Kurama and Pinikura Peoples and a breathtaking breach of a respectful relationship," Reconciliation Australia says.

Rio won state government approval to disturb the sites in 2013 under laws that cannot be appealed by traditional owners, but the PKKP people say the company knew the cultural and historic significance of the site before it was destroyed.

"Our heritage processes will be comprehensively reviewed, with board and indigenous leader oversight, to help identify, understand and recommend ways to improve," Rio says.