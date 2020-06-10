T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.19T at May 31, 2020 increased from $1.13T at April 30, 2020.

U.S. mutual funds AUM increased to $653B at May-end vs. $620B at the end of April, with equity and blended assets AUM up 6.01% to $529B and fixed income AUM (including money market) up 2.5% to $124B.

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products AUM of $533B climbed from $505B at the end of April; equity and blended assets AUM rose 6.6% to $422B, and fixed income AUM (including money market) rose 1.8% to $111B.

