AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces encouraging results from a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study, M16-560, evaluating candidate ABBV-3373, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in adults with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in disease activity score 28 C-Reative Protein (DAS28-CRP) at week 12.

Two statistical comparisons were pre-specified: ABBV-3373 versus mean outcome and historical adalimumab (Humira) data and ABBV-3373 versus combined in-trial and historical adalimumab data.

ABBV-3373 showed a greater change in DAS28-CRP compared to a pre-specified historical adalimumab mean (-2.65 vs. -2.13; p=0.022) (first comparison).

A statistical analysis predicted with a 90% probability that ABBV-3373 was associated with a greater improvement in DAS28-CRP than adalimumab based on in-trial data combined with historical data (second comparison).

ABBV-3373 is an ADC comprised of a glucocorticoid receptor modulator linked to adalimumab. It is designed to deliver a glucocorticoid payload directly into activated immune cells expressing membrane-bound tumor necrosis factor (TNF). Adalimumab blocks TNF, a pro-inflammatory cytokine.

Further studies are next up.