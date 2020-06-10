OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been awarded a $629,217 contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) for the detection of human anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in oral fluid specimens.

Currently, there are no oral fluid-based COVID antibody tests available with automated assays.

This funding will help the company to complete development and file for FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which would allow the laboratory-based microplate antibody test for oral fluid samples to enter the U.S. market.

This is the second COVID-related test for which the company has received BARDA funding.

The assay, in conjunction with the collection device, would be utilized under the FDA’s EUA.