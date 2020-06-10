JPMorgan stays constructive on Overweight-rated Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) following the online retailer's Q1 earnings report.

"Chewy showed another strong qtr of execution, w/sales accelerating & path to profitability pulled forward as CHWY shows its strong positioning as an at-home beneficiary," notes analyst Doug Anmuth.

"We believe CHWY is well positioned for many qtrs/years ahead to benefit from the accelerated shift of pet spend online, which in our view is still in the early innings w/ only 22% penetration, & CHWY continues to invest in key initiatives such as pharma, private label, & a services marketplace which we expect to expand the TAM even further," he adds.