Thinly traded nano cap Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is up 74% premarket on robust volume, poised to add to yesterday's 42% gallop.

No particular news accounts for the action, but a capital raise will be needed this year.

At the end of March, it had $12.5M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $9.0M in Q1. Its earnings release included the disclosure that its current resources should be sufficient to fund operations into H2.

Update: The USPTO issued a patent yesterday related to phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors with a zinc binding moiety. The company's fimepinostat inhibits phosphotidyl-inositol 3 kinase (PI3) enzymes.