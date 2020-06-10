Guggenheim's John Heinbockel has a Buy rating on the stock, but doesn't sound terribly enthused as he lifts his price target to $120 from $105. He notes investors ignored the Q1 report, and instead are focusing on very strong results for recently reopened stores. Pent-up demand, kids home from school, and those stimulus checks are driving that action, he says. He's not so sure it continues, but does see at least a small positive comp for H2.

RBC is thinking along those same lines as it lifts its price target to $115 from $102. The team there does worry about how quickly store traffic might bounce back, given FIVE relies on walk-by traffic for about 50% of customer flow.

Gordon Haskett upgrades to Buy from Hold and lifts its price target to $135 from $80.

Shares are up 11.9% premarket to $116.25. The stock had bottomed out at around $47 in late March.

