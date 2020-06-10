As the energy industry rides out a rough patch, the boards of trustees for both Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) approve a plan to merge GMZ into GER.

The proposal will be considered by shareholders of the funds at a special meeting of shareholders that's expected to be held during Q3 2020.

At the meeting, the shareholders of GMZ will be asked to approve the plan of reorganization and the shareholders of GER will be asked to approve the issuance of shares by GER in connection with the reorganization.

Under the plan, GMZ will transfer all of its assets to GER in exchange for shares of GER having an aggregate net asset value equal to the NAV of GMZ as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the business day immediately preceding the closing date and the assumption by GER of all of the liabilities of GMZ.

The reorganization is expected to qualify as a tax-free event and is expected to conclude in the third calendar quarter of 2020.