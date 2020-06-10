DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) enters into a definitive merger agreement with privately-held Adgero Biopharmaceuticals, under which it will acquire Adgero in an all-equity transaction.

Adgero stockholders will receive shares of DelMar common stock for shares of Adgero common stock.

DelMar and Adgero stockholders will own 50.5% and 49.5% of the total voting power of the combined company, respectively, exclusive of securities to be issued in a financing to occur prior to the merger closing, as well as compensation payable in connection with the merger and the financing.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 and DelMar is expected to change its name to Kintara Therapeutics, and trade on the Nasdaq under new ticker symbol "KTRA."

Anticipated milestones over the next 12-18 Months:

Top-line results from VAL-083's Phase 2 study in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

REM-001 confirmatory trial results in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Initiation of patient enrollment into the VAL-083 arm of the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research's GBM AGILE study in newly-diagnosed and recurrent GBM patients.