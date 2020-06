CLDX, AMC among premarket gainers

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +198% on $3.2M of defense orders.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) +71% adds to yesterday's rally.

Lakeland (NASDAQ:LAKE) +39% as Lakeland rally buoys other protective/emergency gear makers.

American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) +39% .

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +33% .

Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) +24% on Q1 results.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) +24% after upgrade.

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) +23% .

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +19% as Lakeland rally buoys other protective/emergency gear makers.

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) +18%.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) +16% .

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +16% .

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +15% on Q1 results.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) +10% on strategic partnership with BryoLogyx.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) +12% .

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) +12% .

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) +12% on earnings upgrade post earnings.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) +12% .

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) +11% on joining Russell 3000.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +11% on exclusive license agreement with the University of Louisville.

RADA Electronic (NASDAQ:RADA) +11% on $25M new orders for last two months.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) +10% .

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) +10% .

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) +10% .