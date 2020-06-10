Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) plans to offer senior notes through its Ares Finance Co. II LLC indirect subsidiary.

Intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund any future strategic acquisitions or related transactions, growth initiatives, and the possible repayment, repurchase, redemption or exchange of the company’s outstanding equity and/or debt securities or instruments.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Ares Holdings L.P., Ares Investments L.P., Ares Management LLC, Ares Investments Holdings LLC, Ares Finance Co. LLC, and Ares Offshore Holdings L.P.