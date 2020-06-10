Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -1% pre-market as RBC Capital downgrades shares to Underperform from Sector Perform with a $100 price target, saying the company's premium valuation leaves little room for further gains.

"Chevron has firmly positioned itself as the 'safe haven' in the sector, with a flexible capex profile coupled with a robust balance sheet standing out versus many peers," RBC analyst Biraj Borkhatari writes, but "the current premium valuation, which is at multi-year highs, leaves limited room for further outperformance."

RBC's preferred energy exposure in the U.S. is EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), while its favorite global name is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

CVX's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.