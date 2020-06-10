Jefferies is bullish on e-commerce growth trends sustaining with a pair of upgrades in the Internet retail sector and a price target boost. The confidence arrives with the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) easily outpacing the S&P 500 Index this year, a trend Jefferies sees extending over the long term.

The firm takes Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) up to a Buy rating from Hold on its view that the pandemic has led to more reliance by consumers on the platform.

Meanwhile, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is bumped up to Hold from Underperform on the undeniable rise in gross merchandise value.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) isn't ignored in the e-commerce note from Jefferies as it is given a price target boost to $3,100 from $2,800 and called the top pick in the sector.