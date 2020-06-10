JPMorgan analyst Steve Tusa had started coverage on the stock on April 20, calling it a "top idea" and a "once in a cycle opportunity."

With shares of Carrier (NYSE:CARR) up 75% since then, Tusa feels the surge was "too far, too fast." He cuts his rating to Neutral from Overweight, but left his $20 PT unchanged.

While the HVAC company still trades at a 35% discount to peers, Tusa views that as more "reasonable" than prior 55% discount.

"Heavy lift on investments are still coming," he added, "likely limiting intermediate term earnings upside."