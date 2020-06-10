Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) inks an agreement with BryoLogyx to supply synthetic Bryostatin-1, manufactured by Albany Molecular Research, for its clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders and commercial use, if approved.

BryoLogyx will pay a fee on its gross sales of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) in exchange rights to develop the protein kinase C activator with CAR T therapy for the potential treatment of CD22-positive B-cell ALL with the National Cancer Institute.

After Neurotrope completes its previously announced merger with privately held Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, Bryostatin-1 and most of Neurotrope's existing assets will be spun out into a new company called Neurotrope Bioscience, Inc.