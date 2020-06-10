Average 401(k) account balances fall in Q1, Schwab report says

Charles Schwab's SDBA Indicators Report shows that the average account balance ended Q1 at $252,675, dropping ~14% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

The report gauges retirement plan participant investment activity within self-directed brokerage accounts, including 401 (k)s and other plans where invest retirement savings in stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and other securities.

Trading volumes increased from the previous quarter, at an average of 13 trades per account, up from seven in Q4 2019, in line with broader investor activity seen during Q1 as major stock indexes fell and trading activity increased amid market volatility.

Asset allocations remained similar to Q4 2019, with the exception of an increase in cash holdings to 19% vs. 12%.

Mutual funds continue to hold a majority of participant assets (34%), followed by equities (27%), cash (19%), ETFs (17%), and fixed income (3%).