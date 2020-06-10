Bank of America sticks with a bearish view on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

The firm lowers lowering its FY20 EPS estimate on Underweight-rated KTB to $1.31 from $1.93 and takes its FY21 estimate to $2.83 from $3.16.

"While KTB's retailer customer base is in good shape with three of its top four customers (Walmart, Target, Amazon) operating as normal and new distribution benefitting 2H sales, we are concerned about the underlying health of KTB’s core lower-income consumer."

Another key point from BofA is that the Kontoor isn't expected to clear its thresholds for dividend reinstatement until Q2 of 2021.