The Honeywell UV Cabin System can treat an aircraft cabin in less than 10 minutes for just a few dollars per flight for midsize to large airline fleets.

Properly applied, UVC lights deliver doses that medical studies find reduce various viruses and bacteria, including SARS CoV and MERS CoV, according to a press release. Results vary based on UV dosage and application, and no testing has been done specifically on protection against COVID-19.

First shipments are coming in July via a global partnership with Dimer LLC.