Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) sinks 38% after Simon Property Group (SPG -4.1% ) pulls out of its agreement to buy TCO and files a lawsuit against Taubman, alleging it breached covenants of their merger agreement.

The complaint is based on two separate grounds — first, that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a uniquely material and disproportionate effect on Taubman compared with other participants in the retail real estate industry and second, Taubman breached its obligations in failing to take steps to mitigate the impact of the pandemic as others in the industry have.

Specifically, Simon claims that Taubman didn't cut operating expenses and capex in response to the pandemic, as others have.

Simon says the merger agreement specifically gave it the right to terminate the transaction in the event that a pandemic disproportionately hurt Taubman.