Tuniu (TOUR -11.3% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 61.9% Y/Y to RMB174M, due to the negative impact brought out by COVID-19 pandemic.

Packaged tours revenues decreased 67.1% Y/Y to RMB120.2M, due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak.

Other revenues decreased 40.9% Y/Y to RMB53.7M, due to the declines in service fees received from insurance companies and revenues generated from financial services.

Gross margin declined 170 bps to 53.2%.

Adj. operating expenses declined 27.8% to RMB576.1M.

The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.1B.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted business operation and cash flows for Q1 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods.

Q2 2020 Guidance: Net revenues of RMB20.8-72.8M, which represents 86% to 96% decrease Y/Y.

Previously: Tuniu reports Q1 results (June 10)