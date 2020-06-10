Tuniu (TOUR -11.3%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 61.9% Y/Y to RMB174M, due to the negative impact brought out by COVID-19 pandemic.
Packaged tours revenues decreased 67.1% Y/Y to RMB120.2M, due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak.
Other revenues decreased 40.9% Y/Y to RMB53.7M, due to the declines in service fees received from insurance companies and revenues generated from financial services.
Gross margin declined 170 bps to 53.2%.
Adj. operating expenses declined 27.8% to RMB576.1M.
The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.1B.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted business operation and cash flows for Q1 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods.
Q2 2020 Guidance: Net revenues of RMB20.8-72.8M, which represents 86% to 96% decrease Y/Y.
Previously: Tuniu reports Q1 results (June 10)