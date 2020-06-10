Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) reports Q1 revenues of RMB528.1M ($74.6M), down 51.5% Y/Y.

Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe's revenues, total revenues decreased by 36.4% Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Mobile Entertainment, RMB285.5M (-48.6% Y/Y); Utility products/related services, RMB210.84M (-57.6%) and AI/others, RMB31.76M (flat).

Non-GAAP Gross profit decreased by 47.1% Y/Y to RMB380.4M.

Non-GAAP net loss of RMB97.7M vs. a net income of RMB33.8M year ago.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of ~RMB2.35B (~$331.2M).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of RMB340M to RMB390M (about $48M-$55M), reflecting that LiveMe's revenues will no longer be included.

