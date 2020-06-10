Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) -0.4% reports $6.0B of commercial loan deferrals, 13% of its portfolio and $2.2B of consumer loan deferrals, 6% of its portfolio as of May 31.
As of May 31, $6.4B loans funded under PPP. Average loan size $183K
Issued $500M preferred equity in May, paused share repurchase to build capital levels.
Reduced short-term spend such as travel and entertainment.
Accelerated cost reduction programs, including closing of branch and facilities.
On-track to achieve 2Q20 average-loan estimate of 6% and average deposit of 10%.