Huntington Bancshares reports $6.0B of commercial loan deferrals, 13% of its portfolio and $2.2B of consumer loan deferrals, 6% of its portfolio as of May 31.

As of May 31, $6.4B loans funded under PPP. Average loan size $183K

Issued $500M preferred equity in May, paused share repurchase to build capital levels.

Reduced short-term spend such as travel and entertainment.

Accelerated cost reduction programs, including closing of branch and facilities.

On-track to achieve 2Q20 average-loan estimate of 6% and average deposit of 10%.

Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financial Conference