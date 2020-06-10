Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is down 15.3% after announcing it's disputing the merits of a consumer class action complaint.

The company plans to defend itself against the claim, which was filed on June 4 in California's Northern District.

But it will be doing so without its chief legal and operations officer, as Samantha Harnett said on June 3 that she would resign effective June 19.

The complaint challenges "aspects of the Company’s ticket refund policies and procedures as applied to events beginning in the first quarter of 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak."