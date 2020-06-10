Stocks mixed as investors bet Fed policy will remain unchanged

Stocks start mixed ahead of today's FOMC rates announcement and Fed Chairman Powell's press conference; Dow -0.5% , S&P 500 -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

The Fed is expected to maintain current policy, but investors will be watching for potential yield targets, guidance on how long the Fed will keep current policies in place, and the central bank's first forecast for the economy and interest rates since late last year.

Markets are balancing the Fed with the OECD's assessment that the economic harm from the coronavirus may be deeper than anticipated.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.2% , but U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., six of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by technology ( +0.7% ) while energy ( -3.3% ) lags.

WTI crude oil -2.1% to $38.11/bbl, as crude stockpiles are expected to show the largest build since April.

U.S. 10-year Treasury down 4 bps to 0.79%.