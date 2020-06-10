Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.0% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies has moved the start of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating Ad26.COV2-S, its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, up to the second half of July from September.

The study will test the candidate's safety and immunogenicity in 1,045 healthy adult volunteers in the U.S. and Belgium.

It is in talks with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to accelerate the start of a Phase 3 study pending the outcome of Phase 1s and regulatory sign-off.