The company has released an answer summary to some of the most commonly asked investor questions during several events and meetings over the past two weeks.

GE (GE -3.6% ) is "confident" it can achieve positive free cash flow in 2021 because of the "initial signs of improvement in end markets, actions taken to reduce cost and preserve cash, and a lean transformation underway at the company."

"The recovery of our commercial Aviation business will depend on the pace at which commercial air traffic resumes and the rate at which airframers produce new aircraft. We expect the recovery to be supported by continued strong demand in our Military business."

"Based on what we see today, we expect to see some level of elevated impairments for GECAS in 2020."

"Strengthening our balance sheet is still a top priority, all the more so in light of the uncertainty created by COVID-19."

"The Gas Power team continues to build on the turnaround progress that it made in 2019 and is accelerating additional cost and cash actions in order to further improve margins and free cash flow."

"The turnaround efforts at Renewable Energy continue to be a top priority for GE. The team is focused on strengthening its position in Onshore Wind, bringing the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine to market, and improving the cost structure and execution of Grid and Hydro."