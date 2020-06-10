Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) could increase its total investment in Emerald Holding (EEX -1.6% ), an operator of business-to-business trade shows in the U.S., by up to $400M under an agreement regarding Emerald's sale of convertible preferred equity.

Onex Partners V will purchase $263.5M of the preferred stock in an initial private placement, and Emerald will pursue a rights offering for the remaining $136.5M to the company's other shareholders.

Onex Partners V has agreed to backstop the rights offering.

Emerald expects to use the net proceeds from the investment for a combination of debt repayment and general corporate purposes, including organic and acquisition growth initiatives; it will also bolster Emerald's existing liquidity position.

Together with its existing investment, the Onex group’s pro forma ownership of Emerald, after giving effect to both the initial private placement and the rights offering, will be between 65.9% and 86.8% on an as-converted basis depending on the extent to which other common shareholders participate in the rights offering.