Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) topped $1,000 in early trading and has swapped hands as high as $1,005 per share.

Whether it's Robin Hood millennials or grizzled portfolio managers, the Tesla break to four digits could draw in even more attention to EV players Nio (NYSE:NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI). On the flip side, Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) are pushing ahead with their electrification plans, but don't have the electrifying share price returns to show for the deep investments.