Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF +4.2% ) reports Q1 revenue increase of 2% Y/Y to C$844.8M.

Excluding temporarily closed stores, comparable store sales grew 0.7%, which consisted of a 22.6% increase in average transaction size and a 17.9% decrease in the number of transactions.

Including temporarily closed stores, comparable store sales decreased by 2.4%.

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined 80 bps to 41.3%; operating declined 270 bps to 17.7% and EBITDA too declined 210 bps to 25.3%.

As of May 3, 2020, 1,197 Dollarama stores were open and 104 were temporarily closed, for a total of 1,301 stores.

During Q1, the Corporation opened 10 net new stores (-9.1% Y/Y).

As of June 8, 2020, 32 Dollarama stores were temporarily closed and 246 were operating with at least a 10% reduction in opening hours.

Direct costs related to COVID-19 measures implemented in the second half of the quarter are estimated at ~C$15M.

On June 10, approved a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.044/share payable on August 7, 2020.

No common shares were repurchased as the Corporation chose to preserve liquidity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 Guidance: Given that it remains impossible to forecast the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, no guidance will be provided for fiscal 2021.

