Thinly traded nano cap Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +14.1% ) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement that it has received a "firm order" for 1,000 Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits.

The buyer plans to use the assays in the Phoenix, AZ area.

Adial owns exclusive distribution rights to the 10-minute test under an agreement with BioLab Sciences.

The company says the test detects IgG antibodies with 98.6% accuracy and IgM antibodies with 92.9% accuracy but does not specify whether this represents sensitivity only or includes specificity.