This just in: PPP maybe not such a great deal

via NYT

When the first round ($349B) of Paycheck Protection Program funds ran out in a flash, D.C. quickly approved a second round of $310B. As of Monday, however, more than $130B remains in that fund, and on many days in May, more money was returned than borrowed, according to SBA data.

Shockingly, the number of restrictions and rules about how the money may or may not be used has left many business owners confused, and thus deciding it's probably better to do without.

The key issue seems to be forgiveness, with banks and business bracing for a wave of paperwork, and not really sure what the standards are. If the loan ends up not being forgiven, many businesses will find themselves under a load of new debt they may not be able to pay back.