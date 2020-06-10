Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Rezolute (OTCQB:RZLT +26.3% ) is up on a healthy 23x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 251K shares, in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for RZ358 for the potential treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) (pancreas secretes too much insulin causing low blood sugar).

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

A Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating RZ358, an intravenously administered monoclonal antibody that binds to an allosteric site in the insulin receptor, in HI patients is in process.