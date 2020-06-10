Argan (AGX +8.7% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 21.4% Y/Y to $60.15M, reflecting increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems.

Q1 Gross profit was $4M and margin was 6.7%, compared to loss of $21.03M a year ago.

Company says gross profit was negatively impacted by an additional $2.7M loss related to the TeesREP project.

Q1 loss from operations reduced to $6.34M, from loss of $32.69M last year same quarter.

Company has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $364M and net liquidity was $283M, as of April 30, 2020.

Project backlog was ~$1.3B as of April 30 and January 31, 2020; and RUPO was largely unchanged at ~$0.8B.

Company says they have over $3B in signed EPC contracts for power plant projects, and construction on the Guernsey Power Station continues to ramp up; and are optimistic that they will receive the go ahead to start construction on several of these new projects over the next year.

