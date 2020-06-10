"After my first 100 days as CEO, I can truly say: ABB (ABB +0.3% ) has a good foundation to build on," CEO Björn Rosengren declared, announcing a new operating model called the ABB Way.

It outlines a "clear focus on a decentralized business model with 18 fully accountable divisions" and "prioritization of stability and profitability before growth."

Other details: "Combination of COVID-19 and oil price drop will lead to challenges over the coming quarters, group mid-term financial targets remain in place, divestment of Power Grids is on track to be completed by the end of Q2, 2020 and ABB on track to deliver $500M ABB-OS cost savings."