Goldman Sachs Group's (GS -0.7% ) commodities unit produced more than $1B in revenue this year through May as its traders' bets on the collapse in oil prices paid off, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the group's finances.

Bloomberg reports that most of the boost came from oil trading overseen by Anthony Dewell and Qin Xiao, who correctly positioned their desks for the collapse, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Commodities including natural gas, power, and precious metals also contributed to the $1B figure.

Oil prices sank to their lowest level in years at the beginning of March when Saudi Arabia and Russia squared off in a price war. At one point, U.S. crude oil futures dropped deep into negative territory as traders scrambled to avoid taking physical delivery of oil with no place to store it.