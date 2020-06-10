UBS sees Five Below (FIVE +11.9% ) trading at a fair valuation after today's post-earnings rally, noting that stimulus and pandemic boosts will normalize over time.

"Moving forward, FIVE expects to have all of its stores open in the coming weeks (vs. 90% now). Plus, it anticipates some opportunistic buys of closeout merchandise. This should help in 2H’20. At the same time, it will rollout enhancements to its digital presence by converting the Hollar app to be the FIVE app. However, FIVE is now targeting high-teens long term store growth (vs 20% previously). Currently trading at 31x ‘21E PE (vs 33x NTM 3-yr avg), we believe FIVE’s shares already discount a recovery," notes analyst Michael Lasser.

UBS assigns a price target of $114 to Neutral-rated FIVE which works out to 31X the 2021 EPS estimate. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Five Below for value seems to be in agreement with UBS.